Crime Reports: March 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Damius Derrion Madison, 22, 258 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Kadeem Rykeim Conner, 23, 14 Garden Street, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Monday

Tiffany Shanukita Banks, 32, 1506 Davis Drive, Jackson, on charges of false information or identification to law enforcement officer and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Tiffany Lorraine Fleming, 49, 110 Willow Court, Natchez, on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $298.75 on first count, $709.62 on second count, and $938.75 on third count.

Teiriney Leshae Richardson, 24, 106 Shead Baldwin Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $327.50 on first count and $515.00 on second count.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Live Oak Drive.

Traffic stop on Minor Street.

Reports — Tuesday

Property damage on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on North Union Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Fight on progress on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Miller Avenue.

Wrecker needed on Madison Street.

Two traffic stops on Madison Street.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Two traffic stops on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Suspicious activity on Dumas Drive.

Theft on East Oak Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Monday

Malicious mischief on Hunt Circle.

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

Traffic stop at Tracetown.

Traffic stop on North Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on Linton Avenue.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Perrault Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Petit larceny on Dumas Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Colon Cecil Bass, 41, 2129 Second Street, Natchez, on charges of driving while license suspended and receiving stolen property. Held on $10,500 bond.

Terricka Ambreon Coach, 20, 267 Country Club Drive, Natchez, on charges of receiving stolen property, felony fleeing, controlled substance violations, controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, motor vehicle: safety belts, reckless driving, motor vehicle violation – no license, and disobedience of traffic control devices. Held on $16,200 bond.

Anthoney Reed White, 39, 114 B Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Lisa Lambert, 52, No address, Natchez, on charge of contempt for failure to comply. Held without bond.

Joseph Todd Partridge, 33, 8 ½ Tuccio Lane, Natchez, on charge of trespassing. Released on $100.00 bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Fight in progress on Frederick Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on South Wall Street.

Theft on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Deerfield Road.

Theft on State Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on Tate Road.

Intelligence report on Joe Frazier Drive.

Intelligence report on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Monday

False alarm on Hensley Road.

Accident on State Street.

Disturbance on Steam Plant Road.

Property damage on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Southwind Road.

Trespassing on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Kingston Road.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jeanie M. Kimball, 37, 479 Eagle Road, Vidalia, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Arrests — Tuesday

Quentin T. Ferguson, 38, 236 Ferguson Road, Clayton, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule I with intent to distribute on two counts, possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, driving under suspension.

Savannah D. Walker, 37 1687 Louisiana 921 Clayton, on charges of unauthorized use of access card (warrant)

Misty A. Lineberry, 33, 100 Rolling Hills, Coushalda Louisiana, on charges of battery on a correctional officer on five counts.

Cavell D. Davis, 32, 204 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on charges of domestic abuse and battery, possession of schedule II, introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Lake St. John Road

Theft on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on Lynn Street

Medical call on Plouden Bayou

Medical call on Eagle Road

Welfare check on Brent Lane

Medical call on Louisiana 65

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Miscellaneous call on Vidalia Drive

Disturbance on US84

Auto Accident on Louisiana Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Donald Drive

Fire on Kyle Road

Miscellaneous call on Jerry Lee Lewis Boulevard

Medical call on Vidalia Meadows

Fire on Boggy Bayou Road

Reports — Monday

Theft on BJ Road

Medical call on 5th Street

Theft on US84

Medical call on Woodland Avenue

911 Call on 5th Street

Disturbance on Carter Street

Criminal damage to property on US84

911 call on Hammett Addition Circle

Medical call on US84

Theft on Lincoln Avenue

Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on US84

911 Call on 10th Street

Medical call on Lynn Street

911 call on 5th Street

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Disturbance on Michael Drive

Medical call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Ralphs Road

Medical emergency on Firman Drive

Miscellaneous call on Eagle Road