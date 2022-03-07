Crime Reports: March 6, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), disorderly conduct: failure to comply, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Thursday

Anthony Leland Carter, 22 T Waring Bennett Jr. Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault – domestic violence and disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set on either charge.

Joseph Montrell Smith, 34, 504 North Rankin Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of a controlled substance Schedule I, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, and possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI. No bond set on any of the charges.

Arrests — Wednesday

Demitria Nicole Minor, 23, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of malicious mischief: less than $1,000. Bond set at $750.00.

Anthony Dewayne Smith, 19, 641 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Two false alarms on Silver Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

Reports — Thursday

Accident on Lewis Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Three traffic stops on Madison Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Lewis Drive.

Domestic disturbance on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose-Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on Madison Street/Commerce Street.

False alarm on Northgate Road.

False alarm on Downing Road.

Juvenile problem on Oak Hill Drive.

Two traffic stops on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Franklin Street.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Loud noise/music on Oakhurst Drive.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on Melrose Avenue/Roselawn Drive.

Five traffic stops on Madison Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Commerce Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Kentwood Road.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Hit and run on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Sherwood Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Lost/stolen tag on Margaret Avenue.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Itasca Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Maple Street.

Traffic stop on Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Auburn Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Charles Lamar Harrison, 47, 1307 Mascagni Avenue, Natchez, arrested on warrant. Held without bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Willie Duck, 45, 1040 Old Harriston Road, Fayette, o charge of driving while license suspended. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

James Lees Browning, 82, 559 Duncan Avenue, Natchez, on charge of two counts of sexual battery or fondling of vulnerable person. Released on $20,000 bond.

Lashundra Denise Calvin, 36, 407 East First Street, Natchez, arrested on six warrants. Held without bond.

Roy Aljerral Flowers, 33, 1461 Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.

Angela Darlene Mapp, 52, 221 Melvin Mason Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of drug court. Held on no bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on B Street.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Unauthorized use on Myrtle Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Unauthorized use on Redd Loop Road.

Dog problem on Southwind Road.

Accident on Smithland Road.

Theft on Dunbarton Road/U.S. 84.

Unauthorized use on Southview Drive.

Traffic stop on Benbrook Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Morgantown Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Pheasant Road.

Warrant/affidavit on East First Street.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Civil matter on Canvas Back Court.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive/Old Somerset Lane.

Theft on Clarence Road.

Theft on Canvas Back Court.

False alarm on Pinemount Road.

Theft on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Thursday

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Dandridge Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Lee Avenue

Medical call on Eleanor Street

Fire on Moose Lodge

Miscellaneous call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Fire on Concordia park drive

Medical call on River View Parkway

Reckless driving on Belle Grove circle

Theft on Stephens Road

Auto Accident on Louisiana 15