GALLERY: ‘One fish, two fish,’ Dozens of kids attend Dr. Seuss’s Birthday

NATCHEZ — Dozens of kids participated in a Dr. Seuss Birthday Block Party Saturday at the Judge George W. Armstrong Library in celebration of Read Across America Day.

The party was organized by library staff, library activities director Kristin Hogan, in conjunction with Natchez Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Save the Children, and the Natchez Alumnae Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.

Kids listened to readings of Dr. Seuss classics, “The Cat in the Hat” and “One Fish, Two Fish,” and played Dr. Seuss-themed games, made crafts and other activities.