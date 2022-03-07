Jennifer F. Polk

Oct. 12, 1944 – March 5, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Jennifer F “Jenni” Polk, 77, of Natchez, who died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 5, 2022, will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home with George Ward and Richard Whitney of Natchez sharing memories.

Jenni was born the fifth child of Verlie Clyde Foster and Kittye Brown Foster of Lorman, on October 12, 1944. She was a graduate of Natchez High School in 1962 and began working at her first job at Service Motors Company in Natchez. Her work history included jobs with Armstrong Tire Company, Natchez Steel and Pipe and lastly, International Paper Company.

Email newsletter signup

Jenni married her husband, Dale Polk, in 1981. Together they had no children, but she loved being the “fun” aunt to her nieces and nephews in their younger years creating lasting memories.

Jenni is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her two brothers, Verlie Jim and Lynn; one sister, Anna Marie Smith, and two nephews. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Harrison and her husband, Hilory, and their children Patricia Marks and Glenn Harrison of Natchez; several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and “grand” nieces.

The family would like to give special thanks to Deaconess Hospice; and to her dedicated, loving, compassionate caregivers including Roberta Washington, Antoinette Warren, Alfreda Singleton, and Lorraine Anderson. Their faithful care was a Godsend not only to Jenni, but to her family as well.

Honorary Pallbearers include Glenn Harrison, Gerry Smith, Byrnsie Marks, Matthew Marks, Richard Whitney and George Ward.

In her memory, the family asks for donations to St. Jude’s or Batson’s Children Hospitals or Natchez Humane Society/ Concordia Paws.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.