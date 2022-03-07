Jones named Jefferson County School District Parent of the Year

Sheva Jones has been named Jefferson County School District’s Parent of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year.

Jones is the owner and director of Step by Step Kinder-Kids Academy in Fayette, MS. She graduated from Alcorn State University in 2009 with her Bachelor’s in General Biology. She received her Master’s in Childhood Education from Jackson State University in 2018.

“Mrs. Jones is a tremendous asset to JCES and the district,” said principal Shameka Woods. “She dedicates time and effort in whatever capacity needed. She is an example of how parental support and academic success go hand in hand. We are blessed to have her support.”

Jones is a loving wife and a mother of two boys. Her favorite motto is “family is everything.” She loves spending time with her family and making memories. She goes above and beyond for her family and anyone else in the community that needs help.

Jones is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Since she became a member in 2009, she has been doing her part to be of “Service to All Mankind.” She volunteers at Jefferson County Elementary School to ensure that her child and his classmates are prepared for their upcoming 3rd Grade Reading Assessment. Her dedication to the community is to set a foundation of supreme education for children.

“Mrs. Jones’s commitment to our school district and children is truly remarkable,” said superintendent Adrian Hammitte. “While she devotes countless hours to support the children at Jefferson County Elementary School, her impact reaches other schools through her generosity and kindness. She is very deserving of this recognition.”

Jones will be honored at JCSD’s Teacher of the Year Ceremony and recognized at a school board meeting.