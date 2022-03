Funeral services for Judy Tiffee Cross, 70, of Monterey, LA will be Monday, March 7, 2022, at Eva Church of God at 11 a.m., Bro. Kevin Sims and Bro. Joey Pepmiller officiating. Interment will follow at Tiffee Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Judy Tiffee Cross was born August 2, 1951, in Ferriday, LA and passed away March 3, 2022, in Ferriday. She was a member and served on the board of Eva Church of God, she loved gardening, flowers, canning and cooking. Judy was a nurse in many different capacities over her 30-year nursing career. She mentored many young nurses at Cabrini Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Chloe Cross; her parents, Layne Tiffee and Winnie Tiffee.

Judy is survived by her daughters, Allison Ward and husband Sam Ward; daughter, Claire Cross; the father of her children, Butch Cross; grandchildren, Gabriel Herrington, Swingley Thompson, Aubrey Ward, Natalie Ward and Branch Ward; brother, Tommy “Red” Tiffee and sister-in-law, Kelly Tiffee.

Pallbearers will be John Brigman, Darrelle Brigman, Larry Crouch, Jay Tiffee, John Ross Woodruff, Braxton Tiffee, Jesse Tiffee, Cody Wagoner, and Blaine Paul.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Tiffee, Hart Tiffee, Terry Layne Tiffee, Dr. Wayne Watkins, Nolan Tiffee, Randy Folster, Larry Reese, Ronnie Crum, Butch Cross, Dave Fancher, Lancer Thompson, Jared Parker, Jessie Brigman, Dane Paul, Richie Paul, A.J. Smith, Gary Domangue, Ryan Pecanty, Carl Pecanty, Winfield Ward, Cora Jean Reese and Lisa Foster.

The family received friends Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Eva Church of God. To leave an online condolence visit youngsfh.com.