Feb. 9, 1947 – March 2, 2022

Louis Clyde Easton, age 75, of Jackson, Mississippi departed this life on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Merit Health, Jackson, Mississippi.

A native of Natchez, Mississippi, born Feb. 9, 1947, to Clarease Easton Williams and Roy Calcote.

He was a 1966, graduate of Holy Family High School, Natchez, Mississippi and attended Alcorn College. Louis was a gentle and kind person who cherished and loved his family every day of his life. He was very active in the 1960’s Civil Rights Movement and one of the peaceful demonstrators that was arrested and sent to Parchman Prison where they suffered days of torture and humiliation.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandmother Evangeline Smith; brothers, Larry D. Easton, Amos Easton and Edward G. Easton, Sr. and aunts, Gloria Malone and Willie Mae Wells.

He leaves to cherish his memories an aunt, Dianne E. Clark; uncles, Fred (Brenda) Smith, Birley Smith, Lenard (Joanne) Smith and Richard W. Smith; nieces, Christine Easton Walls, Vanessa Easton and Ashley Easton; nephews, Edward (Maritess) G. Easton, Jr. and Michael Easton; special cousins, Nancy A. Johnson and Bennie E. Calcote; sister-in-law Jeanette Easton and a host of great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held later.

Special thanks to Alpha and Omega Personal Care Home and the Staff of Merit Health.