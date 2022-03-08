Southern Miss returned to spring football practice Tuesday morning

HATTIESBURG – The Southern Miss football team continued installation of its plans for the 2022 season when they went through their seventh spring practice on the game field at M.M. Roberts Stadium Tuesday morning.

Despite some rainy weather during portions of the practice and a cool south Mississippi morning, the Golden Eagles accomplished a two-plus hour session.

Second-year coach Will Hall, despite the rainy weather and day’s coolness, enjoyed his team’s efforts. Hall likes the way each practice has continued to get better and said that their workout this past Saturday might have been the team’s best since his arrival prior to the 2021 season.

Email newsletter signup

“Coming off the weekend, I thought Saturday’s practice after watching the tape was probably the best practice we have had since I have been here,” said Hall. “From a physicality standpoint – tackling, hitting and blocking – it was a really physical, legitimate Division I college football practice which was probably not had here to be honest with you from a numbers standpoint and talent standpoint. So that was good to see and we will keep rocking and rolling. We are at the seven-practice mark, and it will be practice eight on Thursday. We are looking forward to installing again and getting back out here.”

Hall also said that he saw some more growth from some of the younger players, including Jay Stanley who registered an interception which resulted in a defensive touchdown during a team period.

In addition, Hall also praised the young quarterbacks for their play during the morning workout as the Golden Eagles are halfway through their spring drills.

“You can really see our young quarterback starting to get it,” said Hall. “I thought Ty (Keyes) and Zach (Wilcke) are coming along.”

Practice continues for the Golden Eagles Thursday morning.