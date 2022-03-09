Beau Pre accepting entries for annual Spring Pilgrimage four-ball golf tournament

NATCHEZ — Beau Pré Country Club hosts its annual Spring Pilgrimage four-ball golf tournament March 19 to 20. All fees and entry forms are due March 16. The first 72 teams will be entered.

The tournament’s entry fee is $225 per player and will include two competitive rounds of golf with a cart and range balls included. Additionally, players receive a practice round with a cart/green fee at $20, beer kegs tapped at 4:30 p.m. Friday, a steak dinner on Saturday night, spouse or friend can come at $15 plus tax, breakfast and course food each day of the tournament, beverages on the course each day of the tournament, golf merchandise gift certificates from the Beau Pré Golf Shop and a tee gift from Beau Pré.

There will be six flights based on a 72 team field. Entries can change the number of flights and the number of teams in each flight. In addition to the tournament, there will be a closest to the hole contest on each day of the competition.

Golfers 60-years and older have the option to play from the white tee. Competitors must play from the same tee throughout the event.

Golfers 70-years and older can play from the gold tees but they must play from the white tee if a team wants to compete for the championship.