Crime Reports: March 9, 2022

Arrests — Wednesday

William Cody Davis, 25, 145 Twin Oaks Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default, fine of $245 for no driver’s license.

Demontay Deon Dunbar, 25, 203 Mickey Gilley Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served of three days for disturbing the peace.

Lester Frasell Thomas, 46, 199 Loomis Street, Clayton, court sentenced to a finde of $610 for theft of less than $1,000

Robert M. Johnson, 48, 120 Margaret Circle, Clayton, court sentenced to five days default, fine of $1,000, for possession of marijuana.

Arrests — Thursday

Kenya Marquette King Jr, 18, 195 Carolina Avenue, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for six days served, default 10 days, fine of $410 for illegal carrying of weapons.

Eddie L. Holloway, 37, 919 Eagle Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default, $710 fine for resisting an officer.

Dustin Wayne Allen, 39, 322 Iowa Street, Ferriday, on a P&P hold.

Patricia Anne Irwin, 35, 1112 Carter Street, Vidalia, on charges of improper supervision of a juvenile.

Amanda L. Walley, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of improper supervision of a minor on two counts.

Sherry McCage, 50, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ray Box, 19, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to juveniles on four counts.

Dudley J Leblanc Jr, 57, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.

Gregory E. Martin, 21, 528 Levens Addition Road, Ferriday, on charges of cruelty to juveniles on four counts, contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, unlawful presence of a sex offender and failure to register as a sex offender on three counts.

Robert E. Lee, 50, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.

Steven A. Martin, 19, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts and cruelty to a juvenile on four counts.

Theodore E. Johnston Sr, 41, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, cruelty to juveniles on four counts.

Jeremy A. Gossett, 44, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors on four counts and cruelty to juveniles on four counts.

Michael L. Herron, 53, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on four counts, drug paraphernalia, cruelty to a juvenile on four counts, possession of schedule II, warrant for another agency, intimidation of an officer on two counts.

Arrests — Friday

Justin D. Warner, 35, 262 Concordia Park Drive, Vidalia, on charges of flight from officer on two counts, possession of schedule I, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule III and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.

Wilbert Robinson, 50, 515 E Michigan Street, Indianapolis, Indiana, on charges of possession of schedule I, resisting an officer, contributing to delinquency of a juvenile.

Arrests — Saturday

Anson Drake Gonzales, 22, 5755 Perry Lane, Lake Charles, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer and possession of stolen things.

Arrests — Sunday

Billy Evans, 305 Monticello Street, Hazlehurst, on a warrant for another agency.

Reports — Friday

Medical call on Louisiana 907

Disturbance on Ron Road

Medical call on Peach Street

Miscellaneous call on Morris Road

Medical call on Pear Street

Medical call on Murray Drive

Disturbance on Patsy Brown Road

Drug law violation on Louisiana 15

Auto Accident at The Camp

Nuisance animals on Ferriday Drive

Fire on Levee Addition

Auto Accident on Wild Cow Bayou Road

Fire on Levee Road

911 call on Deacon Wailes Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Theft on US84

Criminal Trespass on Hammett Addition Circle

Fire on Louisiana 3196

Loud music on Louisiana 565

Reports — Saturday

Fire on 2nd Street

Suspicious person on Dodge

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Medical call on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Lupe Road

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Miscellaneous call on Freeman Street

Auto Accident on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Sage Road

Medical call on Dunbarton Road

Miscellaneous call on Learned Drive

Medical call on Concordia Drive

Medical call on Firmin Drive

Fight on Belle Grove Circle

911 Call on Carter Street

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on Smith Lane

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 129

911 Call on Silver Street

Medical call on Mack Moore Road

Reports — Sunday

Miscellaneous call on Forest Road

Residence Burglary on Eagle Road

Medical call on Doty Road

Disturbance on Marvinstone Circle

Miscellaneous call at JoJos Drive Thru

Burglary on US84

Medical call on Ferriday Haven

Medical call on Lincoln Avenue

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Miscellaneous call on US84

Miscellaneous call on US84

911 Call on Smith Lane

Theft on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on US84

Unwanted person on Louisiana Avenue

Medical Call on Miranda Drive