Oct. 28, 1059 – March 3, 2022

NATCHEZ — Services for Lillian Marie Fletcher Fort, 62, of Natchez, who died Thursday, March 3, 2022, in Jackson will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church-The Vision Center with Bishop Stanley Searcy officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home and on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Lillian was born October 28, 1959, the daughter of Louise Russell and James Gibson, Sr. She was a graduate of Phillips College and employed with the Natchez Adams School District. Ms. Fort was a member of New Hope Baptist Church-The Vision Center. Lillian loved shopping, arts and crafts and spending time with family.

She is preceded in death by her father, James Gibson, Sr., step-father, Henry Russell, brothers, James Fletcher and Henry Russell.

Lillian leaves to cherish her memories: mother, Louise Russell; sons: Latrell Fort, LaJuan Culbert (Christina Pickett); daughters: Redethia Fletcher Rice (Jarrius) and LaKiesha Fort; special friend: Richard Paige; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister: LaVonne Floyd; brothers: James Gibson, Jr., Sherman Gibson and Bobby Gibson and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.