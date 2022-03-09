Mississippi Arts Commission, Alcorn State to host panel discussion on ‘Folklife and the Civil Rights movement in Mississippi’

LORMAN — Alcorn State University announces it partnered with the Mississippi Arts Commission to host a panel discussion on “Folklife and the Civil Rights movement in Mississippi,”, an online exhibit published by the Mississippi Folklife Journal, from 12:30 to 2p.m. Tuesday March 22. This panel will explore the intersection of traditional arts, community and civil rights history.

Panel discussion will be held in Alcorn State’s James L. Bolden Student Union Ballroom located on 1000 ASU Drive in Lorman. Speakers on this panel include the following.

Dr. J. Janice Coleman will focus on the activist side of B.B. King and will describe the quilt she created to bring to light his lesser known work.

Dr. Dave and Patty Crosby will offer a visual presentation “Victory Day in Port Gibson” which documents the origins of victory day to celebrate a long-fought victory against oppression in Claiborne County.

Dr. Constance Bailey will celebrate the Gulf Coast’s Black Spring Break and emphasize the importance of Black recreation in civil rights history through her work “Keeping the Civil Rights Movement Alive: Black Spring Break.”

For more information about the panel program contact Maria Zeringue, Folk and Traditional Arts Director of the Mississippi Arts Commission at mzeringue@arts.ms.gov.