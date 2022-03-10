Braves fall to Rebels in Oxford

Published 7:20 am Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

OXFORD. – The Alcorn baseball team continues a tough start to the 2022 season with a 16-1 midweek loss at Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Braves move to 0-8 on the season while the Rebels improve to 11-1.

Alcorn began the scoring effort in the contest, scoring their only run in the top of the first inning. Jermel Ford knocked one out of the park across the right-field fence to put the Braves on the board.

Tyler Daniels, Ryan Sonnier, and Jordan Holt had hits against the Rebels for four on the night. The Braves were also errorless.

On the mound, Austin Guzman took the loss. He did not get an out, facing five batters for five earned runs and five walks. Jamaal Green took over pitching duties to throw for 2.2 innings for four hits against, six earned runs, three walks, and one strikeout. Ford, Jamil Betancourt, and DJ Lewis also had turns pitching.

Ole Miss came across home plate 16 times with eight hits. Peyton Chatagnier and Reagan Burford had two hits, and Chatagnier had four ribbies and four runs.

Jack Washburn took the pitching victory for the Rebels. He pitched 3.0 innings for three hits against, one earned run, and four strikeouts.

The Braves return to the field on Friday, March 11, for the first game of a three-game series at Northwestern State University. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

