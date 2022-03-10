CEO Hudson announces retirement from Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce

NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Debbie Hudson announced her upcoming retirement from that position on May 15.

Hudson has served as the chamber CEO and President for 15 years that have brought her “a deep sense of purpose” in life, she stated while announcing her retirement on social media Thursday.

Hudson said she and her husband Forrest are looking forward to their future together and spending more time traveling with family. She added, “We still recognize, as Forrest’s mother said, that ‘Natchez is the Center of the Universe’ and so we will never be far from home.”

“It certainly has been an amazing ride in an amazing community,” she said. “Thank you, Pat Biglane, and other members of the board for encouraging me to return home for this adventure. Over the years the Board of Directors has been a wonderful source of strength and guidance, and I am lucky to have had your assistance along the way.

“Even though at times issues facing us could be challenging, the chamber has and will continue to meet the needs of the community. Our chamber has been able to achieve remarkable things, and I am proud of its accomplishments.”

The Natchez-Adams Chamber has worked to promote all businesses and enhance economic and community development and serves as the catalyst for improving the overall quality of life in the community, she said.

A few of the programs under the Chamber’s umbrella include Leadership Natchez, Natchez Young Professionals, the Natchez Bicycle Classic, and the annual Chamber Gala.

“I have enjoyed the camaraderie and working with everyone. Over the years, partnerships that have been formed and the relationships that have been built will be something I will continue to cherish for years to come. I am especially proud of both our Leadership Natchez program and the establishment of our Young Professionals group. These organizations will help lead us to a better, stronger future. I am excited to see what comes next!” Hudson said.