Wildlife and Fisheries bills move closer to becoming law

JACKSON — Lawmakers were busy Tuesday and Wednesday as four bills out of the Wildlife and Fisheries committee made progress. These bills would create the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship fund, legalize use of pneumatic weapons and special seasons for CWD collection, allow hunting and fishing licenses to have inclusion of organ donor designation and create a special archery season for velveted bucks in September.

Each of the bills passed the house Tuesday and early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, they passed the senate.

Thursday morning these bills were listed on the senate calendar for concurrence or non-concurrence.