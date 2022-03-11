July 16, 1941 – March 9, 2022

Mrs. Dorothy Jean Price 80, of Natchez, MS departed this life to be with her Savior on March 9, 2022 at the Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 14 from 10:00 until the time of the service at 12:00 PM at Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez, MS. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Rev. Glen Roberts will be officiating the service. Laird Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.

Mrs. Price was born July 16, 1941, in Meadville, MS to Pearl Thornton Kent Holland and Percy Kent. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Natchez. Dorothy was a well-known seamstress in Natchez and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Cecil Lee Whitehead and Edwin Aubrey Price.

Survivors Include daughters Brenda Floyd and spouse Leslie Floyd, Teresa Slaughter Schneider and spouse James and son James “Ricky” Price; grandchildren and great-grandchildren include, Madison Stampley and spouse Eric Stampley and two children Ally and Brooks, Andrew Johnson, Travis and spouse Courtney Slaughter and son Ezra Josh Slaughter, Lee Slaughter and children Laikyn and Kullyn Slaughter, Dustin Slaughter and spouse Anya and daughter Bella Slaughter, granddaughter April McKnight and spouse Phillip and children TJ Fulmer, Trevor Fulmer, Ava Fulmer, Deuce McKnight and Hunter McKnight.

Pallbearers will be family members Travis Slaughter, Josh Slaughter, Lee Slaughter, Dustin Slaughter, Andrew Johnson, Aubrey James Price.

Honorary Pallbearers are Leslie Floyd, James Schneider, Kevin Wilson, Eric Stampley, Phillip McKnight, James Price, Bobby McCartney, TJ Fulmer, and Trevor Fulmer.

A special thank you to Trinity Medical Center and Nursing Staff Gina Johansson and John Woodruff and the team at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church Natchez, Mississippi.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com