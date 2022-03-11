Frank Washington

WATERPROOF – Funeral services for Franklin P. Washington, 83, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11 a.m. from Springfield Baptist Church in Waterproof (Loamland), LA under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Burial will follow at the Loamland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mr. Washington, son of William and Bessie Moore Washington died Feb. 28, 2022, at his residence.

