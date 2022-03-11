Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center earns national award

Nexion Health Inc., announced today that 21 of its rehabilitation and healthcare centers received Pinnacle Quality Insights’ 2022 Customer Experience Awards. The Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 334 Arlington Ave. in Natchez, was one of the award recipients.

Pinnacle Quality Insights helps companies like Nexion Health improve their residents’ experience through customer and employee survey platforms. The Customer Experience Awards work to ensure that every resident receives exceptional care from providers.

With a focus on long-term and post-acute care, Pinnacle Quality Insight conducts thousands of monthly surveys of residents and their family members to compile comprehensive reviews. Only centers among Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2,700 care providers in the 85th percentile or higher for an average of 12-months receive the award.

“The secret to providing an excellent Customer Experience is to first provide an outstanding employee experience. I have seen first-hand how much Nexion’s leadership values their employees. It should come as no surprise to see them receiving so many awards,” said Chris Magleby, the chief executive officer for Pinnacle Quality Insight.

“Pinnacle Quality Insight’s awards demonstrate how well Nexion Health has executed on our commitment to the delivery of quality healthcare services in a socially conscious manner,” Fran Kirley, the chief executive officer and founder of Nexion Health, said. “These 21 centers have successfully competed with others from around the nation. Residents and their families should find great confidence in the service they are receiving, especially given the challenges we faced in 2021.”

Of the 21 Nexion Health facilities receiving recognition, 12 are in Texas, four are in Mississippi and another five are in Louisiana. Several of the Louisiana and Mississippi centers successfully managed their residents’ needs, including facility evacuations, during Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

In Texas, all of the award-winning recipient centers were affected by the February 2021 ice storm which closed the state for about a week. Nexion Health staff and medical affiliates effectively supported residents’ care throughout the severe weather events.

“No amount of praise is sufficient for our staff, for seeing 2021 through to the end,” said Meera Riner, the chief operating officer for Nexion Health. “These awards are just one more accolade for their heroic efforts through storms and the Covid-19 pandemic. We value these recognitions and will work hard to continue to earn them.”

Below are all 21 centers receiving the award:

Claiborne Healthcare Center

Kaplan Healthcare Center

Marrero Healthcare Center

Maison Jardin Senior Living Community

Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center

Grenada Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Indianola Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Natchez Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Yazoo City Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Arbor Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Barton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Cedar Ridge Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Gulf Shores Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Lakeview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Prairie Meadows Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Sterling Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Terrell Healthcare Center

Truman W. Smith Children’s Care Center

Village Creek Rehabilitation & Nursing Center

Whispering Springs Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Willow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center