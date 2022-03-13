It’s as easy as pie

By Jennie Guido

I’m a bad Catholic this Lent. I realized when I woke up the day after Ash Wednesday that I did indeed have a couple of chicken nuggets while I was out of town for work. Figure me for I have sinned.

Also, I haven’t picked an item to “give up” for Lent this year yet. I’m still working on my “do better” resolution from January, and I do feel like that’s going pretty well. I feel like I’m being better to my family, I’m in a generally better mood these days, and I’m getting better at making sure the Beagles don’t nap all day everyday (maybe just half a day).

Email newsletter signup

So, do I still need to figure out something to give up? Maybe not. I’ll just continue to do better this year. I think we can all benefit from that goal.

With all of that being said, if you gave up sweets this Lent, you may want to skip over this column. I’m about to share a recipe for a peach pie that is probably the easiest and most delicious thing that will come out of your oven this year.

Several years ago, I was given this recipe; and my mother and I made it for a Garden Club event that spring. It was a hit! It’s also almost too simple. Anyone can make this pie. We used canned peaches; and when I make it for an event, I make a design with my peaches so that it looks like I tried a little harder than I actually did.

Easy Peach Pie

1 pre-made pie crust

1 can sliced peaches, well drained

2 eggs, beaten

1 cup sugar

2 tablespoons flour

1/2 stick butter, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla

Line a greased pie plate with the pie crust and pierce the bottom with a fork. Arrange the peaches in the crust. Mix eggs, sugar, flour, butter, and vanilla. Pour over peaches. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes to 1 hour (or until golden brown). Watch that the top is not browning too quickly before the crust browns. You may need to loosely cover with foil if you notice this happening. Let the pie cool once baked, slice, and enjoy. A scoop of vanilla ice cream wouldn’t hurt.