Fergus Falls, MN – Audrey Harrison, 86, of Fergus Falls died peacefully, Jan. 15, 2022, at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, after fighting complications from hip surgery the middle of Dec. 2021. Her journey here is over and she’s received her reward. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, MN with Rev. Ed Monson officiating. Interment followed at Tingvold Cemetery, Underwood, MN.

Visitation services were held from 9 a.m. until service time at the church.

Memorials may be made to Lutheran Brethren International Missions or Gideon’s International.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com