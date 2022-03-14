Court case conclusions: March 9, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Feb. 25-March 3:

Keonta Lawrence charged with possession of a controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Monday, Feb. 28:

Lamont David pleaded guilty to failure to register as a sex offender on Feb. 3, 2022 and after a pre-sentence investigation that was completed by the Mississippi Department of Corrections, was sentenced in Judge Blackwell’s court to five years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, with three years to serve, two years suspended to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision. The defendant shall submit to mandatory electronic monitoring for a period of five years, pursuant to law. Must pay a fine of $1,000, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Desha Renee Wheeler pleaded guilty to possession of Schedule In controlled substance, methamphetamine, in a amount of more than one-tenth (0.1) gram, but less than two (2) grams, in Judge Blackwell’s court. Sentenced to three years in the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with full credit for any time served, the remaining balance suspended, to be served on formal reporting post-release supervision through the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a period of three years. Must pay a fine of $1,000, all court costs, and fees, including a $200.00 prosecution fee.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, March 2:

Christopher Bradford, 32, pleaded guilty to accident: hit & run: leaving the scene of an accident. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Harry Billups, 57, not guilty of violation of municipal criminal ordinances.

Devin Markel Collins, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Ronald Cortez Johnson, 29, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case remanded to files.

Tuesday, March 1:

Terri Lyvette Carr, 52, pleaded guilty to malicious mischief: greater than $1,000 reduced to malicious mischief. Sentenced to 90 days with 65 days suspended. Twenty-five days credit for time served. Fine set at $1,248.75. Restitution set at $1,530.64.

Jamison Jamar Fountain, 31, charged with weapons – possession of a stolen firearm. Affidavit withdrawn.

Jessie Lee Stewart, 55, charged with two counts of aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, two counts of aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury, and one count of motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Preliminary hearing on each count. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with murder. Preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with controlled substance: illegal possession. Preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Michael Kemontrae Thomas, 25, charged with simple assault on a police officer/teacher/fireman. Case dismissed.