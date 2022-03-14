Courthouse Records: March 9, 2022

Adams County

Feb. 25-March 3

Civil suits:

Estate of Ida Marie Poche’.

Divorces:

Christine Thomas Nichols and Gussie Nichols. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Sabrina D. Spruell v. Kelly Ray Spruell.

Gary M. Golden and Linda D. Golden. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Michael Maurice Bell v. Elderess Kawanda Baker.

Thomas John Benedetti v. Arrah B. Benedetti.

Renita J. Ryan and Timothy Paul Ryan. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Brandy L. Lurks and James M. Lurks. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Christopher Pate Shirley, 23, Vidalia, La. to Mackenzie Amelia Watts, 25, Natchez.

Ladarrius Diquan Lowe, 26, Natchez to Destiny Juanye’e Smith, 26, Natchez.

Jermon Rayshard Green, 32, Natchez to Clairessa Kecya Wilson, 29, Natchez.

Michael Gordon Wapstra, 24, Vidalia, La. to Rio Gabrielle Caldwell, 25, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Feb. 24-March 2

Davie Eugene Conner to Lashanda L. Grayson, Tierra M. Grayson and Arthur Grayson, lots 4 and 5 Lake Montrose Subdivision.

Clara Pinkney to Monica Smith and Kelvin L. Smith Jr., lot 91 of the Maury Tract.

Whites Holdings, LLC a/k/a White’s Holdings, LLC and Ben Bricken to Clermont Bluff, LLC, land commencing at a point in the center of Cemetery Road.

Danielle Y. Buie to Antonio Kaho, lot 228 Montebello Subdivision.

Amos D. James Jr. and Mary Angela James to Nichelle F. Payne, lot 1 Oakland Subdivision.

Sunset View Cottages, LLC to Sunset View Cottage, LLC, Tract “C” Portion of Southerly Portion of lot 5 Florence Tract.

Sunset View Cottages, LLC to Scott Schweiger, Tract “B” Portion of Northerly Portion of lot 5 Florence Tract.

Annette M. Fells to Roslynn Shantranell Thompson, lot 16 Highland Park Subdivision.

Charles Eugene Powell Jr. and Kenneth Michael Powell to Michael G. Mullins, lot 8 of Block No. “E” Roselawn Homes Subdivision.

Carl E. Voss and Glenda G. Voss to George R. Pirkey and Elizabeth D. Pirkey, lot 23 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Ashburn Woods, LLC to Patricia Elizabeth Loomis, lot 12 Ashburn Woods Subdivision.

Billy D. Cowart and Cheryl J. Cowart to Teonka T. Herbert and Letroy D. Herbert, land being a 6.13 acre portion, more or less, being a part of lot 3 Montrose Plantation.

Henry Watts & Company, LLC to Cloyce Hinton and Ruth Hinton, lot 43 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Ruben Chavez to Anahi Chavez Properties, LLC, lot 111 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

Mortgages:

Clermont Bluff, LLC to First Commercial Bank, Ridgeland Office, land commencing at a point in the center of Cemetery Road.

Refined Innovation, LLC to Tensas State Bank, lot 3 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Valerie M. Anderson A/K/A Valerie Leigh Moise Anderson to Regionas Bank, lots 18 and 17 Fatherland Acres (Second Development).

Leonard James Logan to New Day Financial, LLC, lots 34 and 35 Roselawn Terrace Subdivision.

Antonio Kaho to Renaissance Community Loan Fund, Inc., lot 228 Montebello Subdivision.

Nichelle F. Payne to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, lot 1 Oakland Subdivision.

Angela Michelle Stanton to Home Bank, lot 26 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Lisa J. Johnson to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot 11 Glendale Subdivision.

Sunset View Cottage, LLC to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, Tract “C” Portion of Southerly Portion of lot 5 Florence Tract.

Scott Schweiger to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, Tract “B” Portion of Northerly Portion of lot 5 Florence Tract.

Roslynn Shantranell Thompson to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 16 Highland Park Subdivision.

George R. Pirkey and Elizabeth D. Pirkey to Fidelity Bank, lot 23 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Teonka T. Herbert and Letroy D. Herbert to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, land being a 6.13 acre portion, more or less, being a part of lot 3 Montrose Plantation.

Ruth Hinton and Cloyce Hinton to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 43 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Walidah T. Smith and Jerome T. Smith Jr. to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lots 19 and 20 South Broadmoor Subdivision.

Roy R. Rice Jr. to United Mississippi Bank, lot 50 Northview Subdivision, Second Development.

Joyce M. Russ and Keith L. Russ to PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, lot 77 Eastbrook Subdivision, Third Development.

Shirley Reed Williams to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 94 of a Subdivision of a Portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Jimmie Cole Priest to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 6 Brookfield Subdivision.

Anahi Chavez Properties, LLC to b1BANK, West Monroe Banking Center, lot 111 Northview Subdivision, Third Development.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Dec. 3

Civil cases:

Cedar Village Apartments v. Treniq Washington.

Fast Money v. Cedrick Davis.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Samantha Nelson.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Mary Hawkins.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. William Staggs.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Markes Thomas.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Deaundria Perry.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Yamika Thomas.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Darius Willis.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Jermaine Perry.

LVNV Funding, LLC v. Willie Davis.

Tara Apartments v. Christopher McIntyre.

Lisa Johnson v. Jamie Hollins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lonnie Glenn.

Midland Credit v. Loona Dunbar.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Delores Woods & Adrian Woods.