Delta Charter comes up short at home against Delhi Charter

FERRIDAY — The Delta Charter School Storm just could not quite get over the hump against Delhi Charter School last Friday night in a 7-5 loss to the Gators at the FCCS/Delta Charter Tournament.

Delhi Charter pitcher Artledge (no first name given) hit a solo home run as part of a two-run rally in the top of the seventh inning to give the Gators a 7-5 lead. He would keep tournament co-host Delta Charter off the scoreboard in the bottom of the seventh to finish off his complete-game performance.

The home run that Artledge hit was one pitch that Storm starting pitcher Ethan Keith would like to have back. Other than that, he pitched a good game as he, too, went the distance.

As for the home run, Delta Charter head coach Nic Kennedy said, “It could have been caught. It bounced off the top of the fence and went out. He wished he had that one back.”

Despite being charged with the loss on the mound, Keith allowed seven runs, only three of them earned because of three errors behind him, on six hits, struck out eight batters and walked two.

“He pitched one heck of a game. But we couldn’t make the routine plays behind him and ge the timely hits,” Kennedy said. “But I was very proud of him.”

Delta Charter took a 2-1 lead after one inning of play and it was a back-and-forth contest after that. Delhi Charter plated two runs in the top of the third inning for a 3-2 lead. Then the Storm tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the fourth.

The Gators responded with a two-run rally in the top of the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead before the Storm answered with a two-run rally of their own in the top of the sixth to make it a 5-5 game.

Peyton Roberts had a double while Keith tried to help his cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate. Davis Cooper was 2-for-3.

“I’m just proud of my guys. We’re getting better week by week,” Kennedy said. “We have an extremely tough district. But I feel like my guys can compete with the. I love the energy and competitiveness. We’re a young team, but I love how my guys are continuing to fight. They’re not giving up.”

Meanwhile, Artledge gave up five runs, three of them earned, on eight hits, struck out eight, walked one and hit one batter. He also went 3-for-3 with his home run and two doubles.

Delta Charter (2-6) played host to St. Frederick High School Monday at 5 p.m. in its LHSAA District 2-1A opener.