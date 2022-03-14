Nov. 6, 1953 – Feb. 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Memorial Services for Margie Louise Joffrion, 68, of Natchez, MS who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Watkins Street Cemetery with Rev. John Scott, Jr. officiating, under the direction of Robert Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Margie grew up in Natchez, MS where she attended North Natchez High School and graduated as their Valedictorian in 1971. She was an honor graduate at Tougaloo College in 1975, where she was initiated in Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She attended Ball State University and received a Master’s Degree in Public Policy and Administration from Jackson State University.

Growing up in Natchez, she joined King Solomon Baptist Church at a young age. Anyone that truly knew her, knew that she was a very smart, determined, and had an independent streak. She had such a big heart, especially for her siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins that they could always count on her to cheer them on, provide support and stand with them as a kindred spirit. She loved Christmas and found gifts for everyone. She also never missed a relative or friend’s birthday and constantly thought of her family and friends. In addition, she cared strongly for her cats; Benjamin, Buddy and Belle. As the youngest sibling, she also enjoyed traveling to see her older sisters who lived in other cities. She was an avid reader, history buff and puzzle enthusiast.

Margie had a varied career, starting as a guide on a Native American Reservation. She retired from the State of Mississippi after serving as the Associate Manager for the Mississippi Development Authority in the area of public utilities, including, but not limited to playing an instrumental role in awarding community block grants to Mississippi counties and communities. She also worked with the small-town development program.

She loved fiercely and deeply, and we take comfort in knowing that Margie is now at peace surrounded by light.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her sisters, Emma Campbell (Emory), of Hilton Head Island, SC, and Eucharist Vaughn of Gautier, MS; her devoted cousins, Arlene G. Harris and Cedric Grinnell; nephews, Elbert Vaughn, Ill, Ochieng Campbell (Carla), and Nigel Lee (Mackinzie); nieces, Natalie Dunn, Georgette Keeler (Larry) and Ayoka Campbell Davis (Terry) and several grand nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tanner and Luberta Joffrion; sister, Gloria

Lee; brother, Tanner B. Joffrion, Jr. and two brothers-in-law, Elbert Vaughn and George Lee.

