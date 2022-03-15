FAYETTE – Graveside services for Dewitt Reed, Jr., 68, of Natchez, who died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Glenburney Nursing Home in Natchez, will be at the Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Lonnie Culbert officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.