June 30, 1939 – March 10, 2022

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Edith Irene Irons, 82, of Natchez who died Thursday March 10, 2022, in Natchez will be 1 p.m. Thursday March 17, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Irons was born June 30, 1939, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Albert Dancy Shows and Edith Irene Howard Shows.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Middie McLemury and Laura Kessler and three brothers, Billy Shows, Lee Shows, and Buck Shows.

Survivor includes her only son, Stephen Irons and numerous nieces and nephews.

