Sept. 6, 1949 – March 15, 2022

NATCHEZ — Graveside Services for Patricia Faye Profice, 72, of Natchez, who died on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez will be held on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at the Natchez City Cemetery at 11 a.m. under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

She leaves to cherish her memories her husband Carl T. Profice, and daughter, Carla P. Davis (Rosalyn), two grandchildren Carlton and Rosalyn of Jackson MS, two sisters, four brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

There will be no visitation at Robert D. Mackel and Sons Funeral Home.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.