Jan. 31, 1970 – March 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Quita Renee Anderson-Brown, 52, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Prayer Tower Church of God in Christ with Elder Johnny Ray Jackson officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Visitation will also be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing at the funeral home and at the church.

Quita was born Jan. 31, 1970, the daughter of Lee Oscar Anderson and Dorothy Anderson. She was a graduate of the Natchez High School Class of 1990. Quita was a retired cook in the childcare system. Ms Anderson-Brown was a member of the Church of God in Christ where she was a youth director and choir member. She enjoyed basketball and track and field events.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Darnell Anderson and nephew, Scottie Rodgers, Jr.

Quita leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Sameria Brown; two sons, Ray Moore, Jr. (Lawanda) and Trayvone Anderson; brothers, Gregory Anderson and Daren Anderson (Diodelda); sisters, Linda Heard (Mitchell) and Jacqueline Rodgers (Scottie); grandchildren, Tavion Beverly, Ray Moore, III and Lheriq Moore and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

