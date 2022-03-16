Child molestation charges added to some arrested during raid of a Vidalia house

VIDALIA — Additional charges have been added to four who were arrested during a raid of a Vidalia home earlier this month.

According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vidalia residents Jeremy A. Gossett and Robert E. Lee have both been charged with three counts of molestation of juveniles and Dudley J. Leblanc Jr. and Sherry McCage have both been charged with three counts of principal to molestation of a juvenile. All of them were living at 105 South Magnolia St.

On February 28, the CPSO Cybercrime Unit began investigating alleged inappropriate activities occurring between juveniles and adults, including an alleged relationship between a 57-year-old male and a 15-year-old female.

The incident was reported as having occurred at a residence in Vidalia, where another person had been arrested in 2021 on multiple counts of pornography involving juveniles.

The 15-year-old in question had missed an excessive amount of school and the absences were unexcused. Arrest warrants were obtained for the child’s parents along with a search warrant for their house in Vidalia.

A search warrant of the Vidalia house was obtained and executed by CPSO on March 3, 2022, and officers reportedly found 13 people, one of them a sex offender, in “unlivable conditions.”

Four juveniles were “rescued” from the house while the nine adults there were arrested and drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.

As the investigation progressed, CPSO states evidence was obtained which led to the additional charges against four adults initially arrested at the location.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Detective Stephen Lipscomb at CPSO or can submit an anonymous tip online or using CPSO’s tips app.