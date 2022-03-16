Courthouse Records: March 16, 2022

Adams County

March 4-10

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Estate of Billy Johnston Parkes.

Estate of Louis Hall.

Estate of Irene Watkins.

Estate of Hillery Dale Havard.

Divorces:

Ray Anthony Anderson v. Carolyn Anderson.

Miranda Culbert L. Pinder v. Archie D. Pinder.

Kenyarda Preston Crookshank v. Terrill T. Crookshank.

Marriage license applications:

Cass Gordan Thurman, 33, Natchez to Amber Nicole Watts, 33, Natchez.

Christian Michael Ponder, 31, North Little Rock, Ark. to Ana Rachelle Marple, 26, North Little Rock, Ark.

Devonta Devell Perry, 30, Natchez to Annitta Jean Taylor, 29, Natchez.

William Kaleb Watts, 25, Natchez to Emily Jordan Moss, 25, Vidalia, La.

Israel Ricardo Smith Jr., 23, Natchez to Takia Jaye Givens, 22, Natchez.

Charles Clay Sumrall, 45, Franklinton, La. to Cynthia Diane Crain, 53, Franklinton, La.

Deed transactions:

March 3-9

Keith Norton and Emily Norton to Douglas Walton Jr., lot 59 and ten (10) foot strip off of and from the easterly side of lot 60 Woodlawn Park Addition.

Albert B. Chatman to Jessica Chatman, lot 15 Berkhart Addition.

Glenn Green (also known as Paul Glenn Green) to John Casey Ashley and Kimberly Diane Ashley, lot 11 – A 5.68 +/- Acre portion of Coventry Plantation.

Hollis Day, Penn King Jr. and Ashley Nicole King to Flora Burns, land containing 1.6 acres, more or less, a part of what was known as “Longview” Plantation.

Tahnya Tarver to Ginger Traver, a 3.05 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Smithland Plantation.

Judy W. Moritz to Charles W. Jackman and Penny B. Jackman, lot 44 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Carrissa Jones to Beloved River Development, LLC, lot 34 of the Division of a Portion of Helena Plantation.

Harry Chatman to Myron D. Anderson, land situated on the westerly side of Williams Street.

Melvin Cooks and Petrina Mason Cooks to Melvin Cooks, Petrina Mason Cooks and Melvin Cooks Jr., lot 2 Bingaman Acres Subdivision.

Julius A. Knotts Iii to Cynthia Williams, lot 80 of a subdivision of portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Mortgages:

March 3-9

Stephen Sinsheimer to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, lot 16 Arlington Addition.

Douglas Walton Jr. to Mortgage Research Center, LLC d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans, lot 59 and ten (10) foot strip off of and from the easterly side of lot 60 Woodlawn Park Subdivision.

Bert Smith to United Mississippi Bank, lot 243 Montebello Subdivision.

Ginger Tarver to Delta Bank, Natchez Branch, a 3.05 Acre Lot, Portion of lot 1 Smithland Plantation.

Charles W. Jackman and Penny B. Jackman to Rocket Mortgage, LLC, lot 44 Highland Park Subdivision, Third Development.

Cynthia W. Williams and Michael Cory Williams to Caliber Home Loans, Inc., lot 80 of a subdivision of portion of Dunkerron (First Development).

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, March 10

Civil cases:

Leroy Chatman v. Chris Hickombottom.

Ken Wilson v. Shelia King.

LVNV Funding v. Jasmine Strauder.

Fast Money v. Thomas Williams.

Riverbreeze Manor v. Canesia Johnson.

Riverbreeze Manor v. Charles West Jr.

Riverbreeze Manor v. Dachia Swearengen.

Natchez Hospital v. Naila Noble.

Natchez Hospital v. Sharon Minor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Catherine L. Smith.

Jimmy King v. Davis Addae.

Village Green Apartments v. Karmethia Mazique.

Fast Money, LLC v. Roy Winston.

Fast Money, LLC v. Kenyada Snell.

Fast Money, LLC v. Reginald Wilson.

Barbara Gaines v. Danielle Barnes.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Jeremy Davis.

Concordia Parish

Feb. 25-March 10

Civil suits:

Succession of R. Annette Galloway.

In Re: Maximus Anthony Morgan.

In Re: John M. Smith.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Carolyn Minor Morales.

Succession of Melvin Laurie Knapp.

Tutorship of Shawn Moore Jr.

Succession of William Hugh Cuthbertson.

Shoestrang Trucking, LLC v. Stacy Hawles.

Shoestrang Trucking, LLC v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Ahlonna King v. Bailey L. Morace.

State of Louisiana v. Bailey L. Morace.

Amanda Gipson v. Zamarion Rosenthal.

State of Louisiana v. Zamarion Rosenthal.

Tanikqua Harbor v. Percell Britt Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Percell Britt Jr.

Succession of Myron B. Marks.

Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Clintn R. Maples.

In Re: Owen C. Hays III.

GULFCO of Louisiana, LLC D/B/A Tower Loan of Ferriday v. Michael Hall A/K/A Michael Ledrain Hall Jr.

State of Louisiana v. Patrick Bass.

Divorces:

Melissa Ann Faust v. Marshall Faust.

Max Duane Green v. Candace Marie Green.

Brittany Hill White v. Olivia Lynn White.

Marriage license applications:

Quincy Quiontell Lane, 41, Vidalia to Virginia Hope Lane, 44, Natchez, Miss.

George Isaac Campbell Jr., 46, Clayton to Miracle Kelonda Deann Carter, 26, Clayton.

James Michael Mulvihill, 59, Vidalia to Gilly De Guzman Anderson, 45, Vidalia.

Kedrick Lamar Walker, 32, Clayton to Selesia Le’Ann Evans, 31, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Eva Lorraine Bethley to Sam Keys and Sandra Prater, lots 18 and 19, Block No. 48 in the Town of Ferriday.

Timothy D. Anderson to James Leroy Anderson and Tula Jefferson Anderson, lots 11 and 12 Dixie Addition, First Development.

Jerome Green Sr. to Courtney M. Green, lot 19 Loomis Addition.

Jason Cross and Wicahpi Dawnkiska Cross to Kevin Matthew McDonald Sr. and Veronica Rita McDonald, lots 41 and 42 Cross Addition.

William Ray Simpson and Kitty Steed Simpson to Geddieth Davis, lot 65 Cross Addition.

Jerry Wayne Sweat to Judith Barr Sweat, lots 6 and 7 Audubon Acres Subdivision.

Wanda Sue Bruit Vanier to Judith E. Polk, lots 147 and 148 Belle Grove Subdivision.

Austin L. Lipsey and Morgan H. Lipsey to Virginia Allen, lot 46 Glade Subdivision, Second Development.

Wesley T. Faulk and Jennifer D. Faulk to Michael Patterson and Brooke Patterson, lot 4, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Johnny Lee Frazier Jr. to Rocky Weaver Electrical Services, Inc., lots 6 and 7, Block No. A Horseshoe Plantation.

Mortgages:

TMRE, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 26 Gillespie Heights, First Development.

William Y. Mayer Jr. and Rebecca Martien Mayer to Loandepot.com, LLC, lot 4 Murray Addition B.

Shannon Dale Owens to Delta Bank, lot 71 Vail Acres, Second Development.

Virginia Allen to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 46 Glade Subdivision, Second Development.

Michael Patterson and Brooke Patterson to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lot 4, Block No. 132 Murray Addition.

Rocky Weaver Electrical Services, Inc. to Homeland Federal Savings Bank, lots 6 and 7, Block No. A Horseshoe Plantation.