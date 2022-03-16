Need free dog or cat food? Come get it Saturday

NATCHEZ — Need some cat or dog food? Maybe a new kennel for your dog? Or a cat tree for your kitty?

Come to the parking lot at Kelly’s Kids, 391 Liberty Road in Natchez on Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and you may score food or supplies for your pets.

The giveaway is open to all residents of the Miss-Lou, said Ginna Holyoak, who is a member of Spay/Neuter Natchez and an advocate for unwanted pets.

Holyoak said she has an acquaintance who works with the Humane Society of the United States, who texted her asking if her organization was interested in receiving free food from Chewy. Her answer, of course, was yes!

The friend connected Holyoak with a Chewy’s representative and the next thing Holyoak knew, her organization was the recipient of a truckload of food and pet supplies — 24 pallets worth, each six feet tall and packed.

“We had to find a place to store it and do a little bit of organizing,” Holyoak said. “It is mostly food, all brands, including some I’ve never heard of. It’s about 39,000 pounds in all.”

She said items also include litter boxes and houses for small creatures, like rabbits.

The Natchez truck came from Pennsylvania, she said.

The Chewy’s representative told Holyoak the food and other items were not for rescues or shelters, but are intended to go to members of the community.

“It will be first come, first served, beginning at 10 a.m.,” she said. “We are working on organizing a cluster of craziness now. People should make a list of what they are looking for, and we will have volunteers who are going back and forth to the piles and will bring it to them. Everything is free, but Spay/Neuter Natchez, which is a local non-profit will have a donation bucket to help us continue our work here.”

Spay/Neuter Natchez has thus far had 3,000 Natchez cats and dogs neutered.

Holyoak said the event will be rescheduled should the weather be poor on Saturday. “I’ve watched and the weather so far looks like it will be good,” she said.

Spay/Neuter Natchez operates a voucher program to help residents spay and neuter their pets. Spaying and neutering animals not only helps to curb the population of animals but also leads to healthier pets.

Those who want more information about spay and neuter vouchers, who want to volunteer or donate to Spay/Neuter Natchez can call 601-392-0232. Donations can also be mailed to Spay/Neuter Natchez at 96 Dunbar Road, Natchez, MS 39120.

“We do send out acknowledgment letters for in memory of and in honor of donations,” Holyoak said.

Spay/Neuter Natchez vouchers are accepted at Natchez Veterinary Clinic and Bluff City Veterinary Hospital.