Silas Lee Netterville Sr.

March 19, 1948 – March 9, 2022

WOODVILLE — Funeral services for Silas Lee “Si” Netterville Sr., 73, of Woodville, who passed away on March 9, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Ford’s Creek Church of Christ in Woodville, officiated by Rev. Isaac Tenner under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 12 p.m. until service time at Ford’s Creek Church of Christ.

Silas was born on March 19, 1948, in Natchez, MS, to Newren Netterville and Anna Lene Longs. He faithfully served as a minister for Ford’s Creek Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his father; grandmother, Ada Walker; one son, Silas Netterville Jr.; granddaughter, Kiara Alexander; and grandson, Jarius Netterville.

Silas leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife, Willie Mae Netterville; mother; one daughter, Sally Netterville; two sons, Stanley (Lashonda) Netterville and Sherman (Janiece) Netterville; one grandson whom he raised like a son, Montrelle (Christian) Netterville; two brothers, Samuel Longs and Thomas Leonard; two sisters, Yvonne (Issac) Lee and Georgia Williams; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.