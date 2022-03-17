Jan. 25, 1942 – March 13, 2022

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Dorothy Mae Chatman Mosby, 80, of Natchez, who died Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Jackson will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Daughters of Zion Baptist Church with Minister Donte Jones officiating.

Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10 a.m. until service time at the church. Masks are required and we are practicing social distancing.

Dorothy was born January 25, 1942, the daughter of Mary Lee Murphy and Esau Chatman, Sr. She was a member of Altar Guild at Faith 4 Life Church and also a member of the Senior Citizens Association at the church. Dorothy enjoyed basketball and dancing with friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers Esau Jr. and Henry Chatman.

Dorothy leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, James Matthews Mosby; son, Demetrius J. Chatman (Gloria); granddaughters: Amber, Coryn, and Chloe Chatman; great-granddaughter: Lyrica Dream Williams, other relatives and friends.

