Ex tax collector pleads guilty to embezzlement after video showed her stuffing cash into her pants

Published 7:54 am Friday, March 18, 2022

By Staff Reports

BRANDON (AP) — A former deputy tax collector has pleaded guilty to embezzling money after security video showed her stuffing cash into her pants, authorities said.

Former Rankin County deputy tax collector Tiffany Loftin was arrested in November by special agents with the State Auditor’s Office, WAPT-TV reported.

She was accused of embezzling nearly $6,000 from Rankin County residents who paid cash for county trash collection fees, State Auditor Shad White said.

Security camera video showed her stuffing cash into her pants, White said.

A sentencing date has not been set.

