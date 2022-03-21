Adlai MacMillan Pate III 

Oct. 4, 1948- March 19, 2022

NATCHEZ – Adlai MacMillan “Mac” Pate, III passed away on the morning of March 19, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.

A service will be held at 1 o’clock p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Natchez with Father Ken Ritter and Father David O’Connor officiating the service. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. A reception and visitation will then follow at the Pate’s home on 3 Bingaman Lane in Natchez.

Mac was born on October 4, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was the eldest son of Adlai MacMillan Pate Jr. and Edna Mae Shelton Pate. Mac graduated from Allen Military Academy and Peacock Military Academy in San Antonio for high school. For college, Mac attended the University of Texas. Mac would go on to become the 3rd generation owner of Texas Refinery Corp. in Fort Worth, Texas which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary later this year.

Mac was a member of the Ridglea Country Club, Colonial Country Club, the Fort Worth Club, the Petroleum Club and the City Club. In Natchez, he was a member of the Santa Claus Committee. He was an avid supporter and sponsor of many events in Natchez including the Euro Car Fest and various golf events. Mac donated to many charities including The Natchez Music Festival, Matthew McConaughey’s ‘Just Keep Livin’ Foundation, Drew Brees’ Dream Foundation.

Above all, Mac Pate was a generous and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was an avid golfer and car enthusiast and along with his sister, Sharon, enjoyed taking over the Pate Transportation Museum when Dr. Pate died in 1988. He lived his life with a flair and commitment for having the best. To be in the presence of Mac Pate was an honor to many. He had a certain flair about him and when he spoke, everyone listened. His wisdom and knowledge would leave one to wanting more. He was a true believer of dreamers such as encouraging his daughter, Olivia, to pursue her dreams at all costs, including his.

Mac was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. and Mrs. Adlai Pate, Jr.

Survivors include his wife of 11 years, Sue Krueger Pate of Natchez and her four children: Christian Krueger of Natchez, Patrick Krueger and wife, Nicole Krueger of Rapid City, South Dakota; Helene Bridewell of Madison, Mississippi; and Olivia Pate of Natchez. Mac’s son, Chris Pate and wife, Rikki Pate of Fort Worth, Texas. Siblings Sheila Pate Barley and husband, Milton Barley; Pat Pate and wife, Jadz Pate; and Sharon Pate.

Survivors also include grandchildren, Taylor Pate Spann and husband, John David Spann and their daughter, Sophie Spann of Fort Worth, Texas; Carson Pate of Fort Worth, Texas; Cameron Pate of Fort Worth, Texas. Landon Krueger, Isabel Krueger and Ben Krueger of Natchez.

Pallbearers will be Joe Willis, Kevin Smith, Casey Hamm, Jeff Anderson, Lawson Devening and Clayton Devening.

The family of Adlai MacMillan Pate, III expresses its gratitude to Dr. Kenneth Stubbs, and Lending Love Sitting Service with caregivers Rashanika Tenner, Marqueta Robinson, Pat Fleming, Lucille Smith, and Jacqueline Myles.