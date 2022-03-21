Feb. 20, 1945 – March 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – A Remembering Celebration for Charles E Caraway, seventy-seven who died Friday, March 18, 2022, at Freedom Health Unit in Monroe, Louisiana will be on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at John Wesley Caraway, Jr’s home, 40 Longmire Road, Natchez, Mississippi at 1 p.m. for Family, and friends.

Mr. Charlie Caraway was born Feb. 20, 1945, in Oak Grove, Louisiana the son of John Cecil and Etta Mae Caraway. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sister, wife, Gloria Ann Caraway, and daughter, Lorretta Ann Caraway.

Charlie worked hard all his life to take of his family and had a successful career in the oil field and worked as a handy man and gardener even after retiring. Charlie was always willing to help anyone and had the kindest, most loving spirit of anyone he encountered. He had the best sense of humor and was known for joking around with everyone and loved to laugh.

Charlie will be dearly missed by the surviving family members; 2nd wife, Ella Mae Caraway; two daughters, Lenore Caraway-Wills, Lisa Caraway-Sims; Allen stepchildren; grandchildren, Brook Orcutt, Charlie Orcutt, Leslie Starling, Lacey Starling, Leanna Dial, Anna Sims; great-grandchildren, Milo Dial, Noelle Dial, Layelle Mearday, Major Mearday and Derrick Curtis; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.