Ferriday football head coach search ongoing

Published 8:06 am Monday, March 21, 2022

By Hunter Cloud

FERRIDAY — Ferriday High School has received five applications for the head coaching vacancy left by Stanley Smith in the wake of his resignation in January. Concordia Parish School Board Personnel Director Rhonda Moore said they will take applications until March 30.

Two of the five applications come from locals, she said. 

Additionally, The coaching position comes with the duties of being a teacher. 

“In some places they have them separated. We don’t have the luxury of hiring just a coach,” Moore said. “Hopefully we get a good pool of applicants.”

