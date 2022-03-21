Loretta Jodie Newman

FERRIDAY – A memorial service for Jodie (Loretta) Harrington Newman, 56, of Natchez, MS, will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, with Brother Kevin Campbell officiating, at Young’s Funeral Home in Ferriday, LA at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends before the service from 9 until 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Highland Park Cemetery in Sicily Island, LA, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Jodie peacefully entered her eternal home after a lengthy battle with cancer. Jodie was born on May 15, 1965, in Ferriday, LA and passed away Saturday, March 19, 2022. Jodie never met a stranger and enjoyed talking with people from all walks of life. She could strike up a conversation with anyone and they would be her friend at the end of the conversation. She had several hobbies such as reading, writing, cooking, solving puzzles, garage sales, “junking”, music and clovering. Jodie loved babies and animals so much. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and others. Her grandchildren loved their “JO-JO”. Jodie was loved by many and loved them in return.

Jodie was a 1983, graduate of Monterey High School. After graduating, Jodie furthered her education by attending nursing school where she earned her LPN license.

Email newsletter signup

Jodie is survived by her sons, Christopher Waltman and Taylor of Panama City Beach, FL and Garrett Thorpe of Natchez, MS; grandchildren, Matti, Brooke and Eli Waltman of Vidalia, LA and their mother, Natalie Waltman and Peyton Waltman of Panama City, FL; two sisters, Tammy (Darrel) Stevens of Morgan City, LA and Melanie (Doug) Lucas of Pollock, LA; brother, Jeff (Sheng) Follmer of Monterey, LA; two nieces, Sommer and Cassy; three nephews, Chad, Dusty and A.J. and three great-nephews, Grant, Grayson and Axel. Jodie is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends; and one very special cousin, Laura Reeves, who has been right by her side during her illness.

Jodie is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Reeves; her daddy, Mickey Faulkner and her father, Lawrence Harrington; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Mae Reeves of Clayton, LA and paternal grandparents, Claude and Betty Harrington of Clayton, LA.

Honorary pallbearers will be Darrell Stevens, Doug Lucas, Chad Holloway, DJ Simmons, Dusty Follmer, and AJ Follmer.