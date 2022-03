Sept. 10, 1948 – March 18, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Patricia Ann Miller Beard, 73, of Fayette, who died Friday, March 18, 2022, in Fayette was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation was from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.