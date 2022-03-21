Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.

Natchez Adams School District’s spring intersession has been canceled for Tuesday and will resume Wednesday through Friday on a revised schedule with classes beginning at 8:15 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m., Public Engagement Coordinator Tony Fields said.

Email newsletter signup

All NASD students are not scheduled to return from Spring Break until Monday, March 28.

Adams County Christian School advised students and their families on their social media page that school would be canceled Tuesday along with all after school activities and childcare services. Students should check Google Classroom for any posted assignments.

Holy Family Early Learning Center will also be closed Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather, staff advised.

An email to parents on Monday said Cathedral students would be participating in virtual lessons on Tuesday and all athletic games and practices are canceled.

Concordia Parish School District and Delta Charter School are out for Spring Break this week, so their schedules are not affected by the expected weather.