March 9, 1959 – March 20, 2022

Tony Michael Daniel, 63, of Ridgecrest, LA. Arrangements are under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home. Tony Michael Daniel was born on Monday, March 9, 1959, in Winnsboro, LA. and passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, in Ridgecrest, LA.

He was preceded in death by his father, Caly Daniel, Jr.; mother, Lucille Gray Coleman and stepfather, Pee Wee Coleman.

He is survived by his son, David Daniel and his wife, Maegan of Long View, TX; daughters, Amber Jean Daniel of Gary, TX and Tonye Michelle Daniel of Monterey, LA; sisters, Kathy Green and her husband, James of Natchez, MS, Sheila Martin of Winnsboro, LA and Dena McCartney and her husband, Jess of Monterey, LA; three grandsons, Austin Downing, Alan Downing and Tucker Brown; two granddaughters, Ashley Essex and Sawyer Brown and two great-grandchildren- Aubree Essex and Bryson Essex. He is also survived by his canine companion, Sally Mae

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.