Alcorn State releases 2022 football schedule, opens against Stephen F. Austin

LORMAN, Miss. – The Alcorn State 2022 football schedule features five home games and eight Southwestern Athletic Conference competitions, the university announced on Tuesday. The Braves will open at Jack Spinks – Marino Casem Football Stadium against Stephen F. Austin University on Sept. 3, 2022, and close the regular season versus in-state rival Jackson State University on Nov. 19, 2022 at Spinks Stadium.

“We are starting spring practice, and now is when we lay the groundwork for success in the upcoming season,” said head coach Fred McNair. “We had some setbacks last year, but we return to form and play Braves football the way we know how to play it.”

The 11-game schedule features home conference games against Arkansas – Pine Bluff, Texas Southern, Bethune Cookman, and Jackson State. The first non-conference game will be at Spinks – Casem Stadium, but the remaining out of SWAC contests against Tulane and McNeese State will be on the road.

Email newsletter signup

The Braves open league play at home, hosting Arkansas – Pine Bluff on Sept. 24, 2022, in week four, followed by a bye week. Road conference play will open at Mississippi Valley (Oct. 8) with a trip to Southern (Oct. 15) the following week. Alcorn will then return to Lorman for a contest against Texas Southern (Oct. 22) before closing regular-season road action with stops at Grambling (Oct. 29) and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 5.). Conference play closes with back-to-back home games against Bethune-Cookman (Nov. 12) and Jackson State (Nov. 19).

Stay tuned to AlcornSports.com and the Braves social media platforms for updates on the season and single-game ticket prices and availability.

Date Opponent Location Sept. 3 Stephen F. Austin LORMAN Sept. 10 at Tulane New Orleans, La. Sept. 17 at McNeese State Lake Charles, La. Sept. 24 UAPB LORMAN Oct. 8 at MVSU Itta Bena, Miss. Oct. 15 at Southern Baton Rouge, La. Oct. 22 Texas Southern LORMAN Oct. 29 at Grambling Ruston, La. Nov. 5 at PVAM Prairie View, Texas Nov. 12 Bethune Cookman LORMAN Nov. 19 Jackson State LORMAN

For the latest on Alcorn State football, check AlcornSports.com for the latest news and scheduling information, or follow the Braves through Twitter (@BravesSports), Facebook (@AlcornStateSports), and Instagram (@AlcornSports).