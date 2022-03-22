GALLERY: Trees coming down in Adams County amid storm

NATCHEZ — Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten warns of downed trees blocking roads and asked residents to avoid travel during the Tuesday storm.

Adams County and surrounding areas in South and Central Mississippi are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Jackson office.

Multiple trees covered parts of Odgen Road in Adams County and earlier another downed tree halted traffic on Kingston Road.

“They’re starting to fall and we are asking people to stay off the road during these peak hours of the storm,” Patten said.