LDWF agent cites three Concordia Parish men for alleged hunting violations

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent cited three men for alleged hunting violations on March 13 in Concordia Parish.

Agents cited Elliott A. Ater, 32, of Ferriday, Dustin P. Martin, 38, of Epps, and Ryan A. Mcintosh, 26, of Waterproof, for hunting without a basic license and violating outlaw quadruped night hunting regulations. Mcintosh was also cited for hunting deer without a basic license, hunting deer without a big game license, failing to comply with deer tagging regulations, hunting deer during illegal hours, hunting deer using illegal methods, and hunting deer with an electronic sight.

Martin was also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Email newsletter signup

Agents received a call regarding several subjects illegally hunting in Concordia Parish. After further investigation, agents determined that the men were hunting hogs at night without alerting the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and without possessing basic hunting licenses.

Agents also learned that Martin was a convicted felon and was in illegal possession of a firearm and methamphetamine. During questioning, Mcintosh admitted to agents that he illegally harvested three antlered deer and three antlerless deer during the 2021-22 hunting season.

Agents seized the processed deer meat and donated it to a local charity.

Violating outlaw quadruped night hunting regulations, hunting deer using illegal methods, and hunting deer with an electronic sight all carry a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail for each offense. Hunting deer during illegal hours brings a $900 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with deer tagging regulations carries up to a $350 fine. Failing to possess basic and big game hunting licenses brings up to a $50 fine for each offense.

Illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon carries a $1,000 to $5,000 fine and five to 20 years in jail. Possession of methamphetamines brings up to a $5,000 fine and two years in jail. Possession of a firearm in the presence of illegal drugs brings up to a $10,000 fine and five years in jail.

Mcintosh may also face civil restitution totaling $10,971 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer.

Agents participating in the case are Sgt. Richard Heinold and Corporal Joshua Dibenedetto.