Feb. 1, 1934 – March 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Margaret Bolton Glover, 88, of Natchez, MS, who died March 17, 2022, at her residence in Vicksburg, MS, will be at 12 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel, with Dr. Joe Mosely, officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 until 12 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Email newsletter signup

Ms. Glover was born Feb. 1, 1934, the daughter of James Davis and Phoebe Phillips.

She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Vicksburg, MS.

Ms. Glover was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ethel Robinson and brothers, Willie Davis and Edgar Davis.

She is survived by her sons, Galvin Tillage (Dianna) of Vicksburg, MS and Kelvin Tillage and wife, Anna Laura of Vidalia, LA; three grandsons; two granddaughters; 13 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ann Davis and Fannie Davis of Chicago, IL; nephews; nieces; other family members and friends

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com.