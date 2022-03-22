Natchez Police officer ’loses everything‘ in house fire

NATCHEZ — A Natchez Police officer lost his home to a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Officer Dequatarrius Jackson and his fiancé and 3-year-old son had gone to his mother’s house during the storm and their home on Stampley Road in Fayette burned while they were away.

“They lost everything,” Daughtry said. “They are still in shock.”

Those who wish to donate to help Officer Jackson and his family may contact Commander Cal Green at the Natchez Police Department, 601-445-5565.