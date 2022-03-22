Nathaniel Murray

Published 4:55 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Staff Reports

Feb. 9, 1952 – March 12, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Nathaniel Murray, 70, of Natchez, MS, who died March 12, 2022, at his residence in Natchez, MS, were held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Burial followed at Natchez National Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation was from 4 until 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

Online condolences can be sent at www.bateastememorial.com

