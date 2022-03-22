Sept. 10, 1948 – March 18, 2022

Funeral services for Mrs. Patricia Ann Miller Beard, 73, of Stampley, MS were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Danny Earl Wisner officiating. Burial followed at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home. Visitation was held at Laird Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the time of service at 1 p.m.

She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother along with a faithful member of Salem Primitive Baptist Church in Natchez, MS.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Pierce Beard, her parents, Caleb & Geneva Cothren Miller, and infant brother Roy Miller.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Brumfield and husband Scott, of Stampley, MS; her son, Kevin Beard and wife Tiana of Clinton, MS; her five grandchildren, Brittany Beard Ponder and husband Russell of Columbus, MS, Hayden Beard and wife Emily of Clinton, MS, Derick Brumfield and wife Quin of Natchez, MS, Wyatt Brumfield of Stampley, MS, and Jonathon Beard of Clinton, MS; her five great-grandchildren, Caden Drake & Carter Hayes Ponder, Brett Kenneth & Blake Rae Brumfield & Mackenzie Ann Beard; her sister Betty Jean Wisner and husband Danny of Vidalia, LA; and her brother Rayford Miller and wife Vickie of Natchez, MS.

The family extends a very special thanks to the staff of Deaconess Hospice of Brookhaven and her caregivers, Theresa Wise & Sunni Dorman for the loving care they gave her the last several years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her memory to Salem Primitive Baptist Church c/o Danny Wisner, 619 Hwy 131, Vidalia, LA 71373 or Pleasant Acre Day School, PO Box 1362, Natchez, MS 39121.