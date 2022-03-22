UPDATE: A lot of trees, power lines down and no structural damage reported as of yet

NATCHEZ — Adams County Liaison Officer Neifa Hardy said there have been numerous reports of trees and power lines down, mainly in the county and some in the city, and no structure damages reported amid the ongoing storm.

There have been multiple downed trees and some power lines on Ogden Road, trees down at St. Mary’s and North Rankin, trees and possibly power lines across a private drive on Spokane Road and everything west of Lower Woodville Road is without power,” Hardy said. “On Liberty Road between Jeanette and Cutoff, half of the road is blocked and there’s a tree across state park road.”

Hardy said there have been no reports of home damage or life-threatening situations at this time.

Email newsletter signup

“Thank goodness,” she said. “So far it has just been wind, trees down, and power outages, all of what we expected, and no calls of flooding or house damages at this time. Search and rescue is out with city and county road departments. Prayerfully, we won’t have any life-threatening reports.”

Hardy said at 3 p.m. Mayor Dan Gibson is expected to make a call regarding whether the Board of Aldermen will still meet tonight.

This story will be updated as more information is available.