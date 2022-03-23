FAYETTE – Services for Emmer Jean Eanochs, 88, of Fayette, MS who died Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, will be at Crown Point United Methodist Church in Fayette, MS on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Marvin Eanochs officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Face masks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:30 until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 10 until 11 a.m. at the church.